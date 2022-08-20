ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

MUST WATCH: Abilene Police Department shows off facility with professional drone video

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department released exhilarating drone footage Friday of its facility, through a collaboration with a Minnesota-based video production service.

The footage begins at the Abilene Police Department, located in the old K-Mart building on South 1st Street. The video then goes through the lobby and the rest of the building, stopping in on meetings and leaves out the back way.

On the way, you see a high definition look at the state-of-the-art facility with a gym, call center, classrooms, briefing rooms, even an auto area and more.

Sky Candy Studios , based in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a video production service which specializes in aerial imagery.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

