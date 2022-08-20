ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Kim

The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Voice of America

Endangered South African Penguins Driven Away by Shipping Noise

Penguins in South Africa are being driven from their native environment because of noise from shipping activities. The African penguin lives on St. Croix island off the east coast of South Africa. The animals are already endangered. But a new study has found that African penguins are leaving their natural environment to escape noisy ship refueling operations.
Voice of America

Scientists Model an Ancient Shark Able to Eat Whales in a Few Bites

Scientists used the ancient remains of bones and teeth to recreate a big shark that lived in the oceans millions of years ago. The creature was so huge a recent study estimated it could have eaten something the size of a killer whale in just five bites. For the recently...
Voice of America

Palestinian Women Find More Independence Through Beehives

More than three-quarters of Palestinian women in East Jerusalem are unemployed, due to both cultural reasons that encourage them to stay home and raise their families, and fewer educational opportunities in the Palestinian part of the city that has been annexed by Israel. Few Palestinian women speak Hebrew well enough to use it for work. Now, a new program aims to turn them into beekeepers, with hives on their roofs. The women say they are gaining independence and new skills. Linda Gradstein reports from East Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
