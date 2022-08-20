Read full article on original website
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Endangered South African Penguins Driven Away by Shipping Noise
Penguins in South Africa are being driven from their native environment because of noise from shipping activities. The African penguin lives on St. Croix island off the east coast of South Africa. The animals are already endangered. But a new study has found that African penguins are leaving their natural environment to escape noisy ship refueling operations.
Scientists Model an Ancient Shark Able to Eat Whales in a Few Bites
Scientists used the ancient remains of bones and teeth to recreate a big shark that lived in the oceans millions of years ago. The creature was so huge a recent study estimated it could have eaten something the size of a killer whale in just five bites. For the recently...
Yes, I did leave the pub with a stranger’s spectacles. No, drink was not involved | Zoe Williams
I was convinced I had lost my glasses, writes Zoe Williams, so when the barmaid offered me a pair that looked vaguely similar …
Palestinian Women Find More Independence Through Beehives
More than three-quarters of Palestinian women in East Jerusalem are unemployed, due to both cultural reasons that encourage them to stay home and raise their families, and fewer educational opportunities in the Palestinian part of the city that has been annexed by Israel. Few Palestinian women speak Hebrew well enough to use it for work. Now, a new program aims to turn them into beekeepers, with hives on their roofs. The women say they are gaining independence and new skills. Linda Gradstein reports from East Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
I realised I would never be an actor – now I’m a big advocate of giving up on dreams | Imogen West-Knights
Life forces us to give up all the time, and being able to let things go is also a skill, says Imogen West-Knights, a writer and journalist
Create UK public holiday to remember horrors of slave trade, say race expert
One of the UK’s leading experts on race has described the government as “the most racist” in his lifetime, and called for a public holiday to remember the horrors of the slave trade. Speaking on Slavery Remembrance Day, Prof Kehinde Andrews said one day was “not even...
Texas school district pulls the Bible, The Bluest Eye and other books from library
School board in Dallas-Fort Worth area requires reviewing books facing challenges from parents
What would the Romans say? A brilliant new ‘art fort’ brightens up Hadrian’s Wall
A temporary structure at Housesteads Fort celebrates 1,900 years of the wall, adding a welcome flamboyance to our writer’s childhood memories
