Troy, NY

Troy crews battle fire at Valley Green apartments

By Courtney Ward, James De La Fuente
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Valley Green Apartments in Troy on Friday night. Officials said one person was rescued from the bottom floor. A cat was also resuscitated.

The 41-unit building is not a total loss, but rescue crews expect to be at the scene for several more hours. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting residents. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

