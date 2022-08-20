somehow your article doesn't communicate the truth of the matter! it wasn't just a matter of barr not saying that Trump did not commit obstruction, as your title suggests! in fact, barr said exactly that!
After the installed Sniff Master saw President Trumps poll numbers jump off the charts after his Nazis raided President Trumps home.. Biden wants his home raided now.
why do you people on Fox always lie? how do any of the people at Fox Stations look in the mirror? Why don't you care about America or the people that get hurt and sometimes killed because of your fake news and reporting? All for money and power! You talk about God but he will be your mirror
Related
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
RELATED PEOPLE
Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony
Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 72