Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas High School Football season kicks off with Rockwall Heath vs. Denton Guyer Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The most glorious time in Texas is upon us: high school football season.
starlocalmedia.com
Area football teams begin 2022 season this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.
Keller, Northwest ISDs grow pipeline for teachers
Keller and Northwest ISDs launched programs this year for students and community members who are interested in becoming teachers in their districts. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Keller and Northwest ISDs launched programs this year for students and community members who are interested in becoming teachers in their districts. Officials say these...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Choctaw Stadium Announces Slate of High School Football Games
It's time for High School football again! Choctaw Stadium has announced the football schedule for the season. Arlington ISD is scheduled to play 13 regular season football games and will kick off their 2022 season Thursday, August 25 with a matchup between Arlington Martin and Lake Travis. The contest will be the opening game of the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff.
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
starlocalmedia.com
Season's greetings: Football stat leaders in 5-6A, marquee matchups, and more
The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year. For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
KHOU
Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: PGA of America opens doors to innovative building in Frisco, says 'Welcome Home'
The PGA of America officially celebrated a homecoming on Monday in Frisco. During a "Welcome Home" event, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh led a celebration of the opening of a 106,621-square-foot building at PGA Frisco that will serve as "the home of the PGA Professional."
