MINI Concept Aceman with Pokemon Mode Unveiled at Gamescom 2022, Lets You Connect a Game Console
The MINI Concept Aceman has a trick up its sleeve, Pokemon Mode to be more specific. During Gamescom 2022, visitors will be greeted by Pikachu when they first step in the vehicle, as the character takes over its OLED display as the new central instrument when operating the Experience Mode toggle. Using advanced projection technology, the animation also extends across the dashboard, front doors and apron projection.
Clever GameCube Mod Lets You Pair Nearly Any Bluetooth Controller, Including the PlayStation 5’s DualSense
Sure, the WaveBird controller exists, but what if you wanted to use the PlayStation 5’s DualSense with the GameCube? There’s this clever GameCube mod, or more specifically the BlueRetro GameCube kit, which lets you pair nearly any Bluetooth controller with the console. Best of all, you won’t have to solder anything or cut any part of the console.
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
Sonic Frontiers Confirmed for November 8th Release with a New Story Trailer
SEGA confirmed a November 8th release date for Sonic Frontiers with a new story trailer at Gamescom 2022. We get to see more gameplay of Sonic running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding on rails, and targeting enemies to attack. Some new abilites you may notice are combat attacks, running alongside walls, and using the Cyloop to create a circle of light around objects to interact with them.
Strange Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod Transforms the Web-Slinger Into Saul Goodman
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a revamped version of the 2018 PlayStation 4 game, and there are a plethora of mods, with this latest one aimed at fans of Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul. It does this by transforming the web-slinger into Saul Goodman, a character played by actor Bob Odenkirk, who made his first appearance in season 2 of Breaking Bad.
