ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Tax Collection#Tax Evaders#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans#Treasury Department#The U S Treasury#Fox Business
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy