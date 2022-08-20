Read full article on original website
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
People
Yes, the IRS Has More Funding for Audits — but Americans Making Less Than $400K Aren't the Target
As Republican lawmakers lambast the Biden administration for a new plan that earmarks some $78 billion to the IRS over the next decade, the Department of Treasury is pushing back, saying that the funding won't be used to expand audits of households making less than $400,000 per year. Recent criticism...
FOXBusiness
Former IRS whistleblower says government will target middle class under Dems' inflation bill: It's 'bulls--t'
William Henck, a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) lawyer who was forced out after making allegations of internal malfeasance, said the government will target middle-income Americans with new audits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Henck, who worked at the IRS for 30 years until departing in 2017, slammed the IRS...
Child tax rebate 2022: Checks of up to $750 to go out in just weeks
Connecticut will soon begin doling out checks of up to $750 to families across the state.
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. More than a...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Social Security: You Could Lose Your Benefits If You Didn’t Report Your Marriage to the SSA
Wedding month is upon us. For brides and grooms, that often means a long list of last-minute things to do, from a final fitting for your dress or tux to putting together wedding favors. But if you're...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.
Medicare Part D Premiums Are Expected to Drop in 2023 -- but Seniors Shouldn't Celebrate Just Yet
Some seniors may not actually come out ahead financially.
