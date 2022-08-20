ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

As temperatures rise so do the chances of hot car deaths among children

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
A rise in temperatures means parents need to pay even more attention to their kids while traveling to and from school and daycare.

Deanna Padilla with Omni Family Health says last year 23 kids died from being left in a hot vehicle and 16 have died this year.

The national non-profit Kids and Cars data shows in California most of these deaths happen after a parent or caregiver unknowingly leaves a child strapped in a car.

Padilla says their mistake can have dire consequences in a matter of minutes.

"So the biggest danger in this situation is heat stroke. The body’s temp is going to rapidly rise they are going to be dehydrated, agitated, start to have muscle cramps disorientation eventually their sweating mechanisms are going to fail and their body will be unable to cool down. This very quickly can lead to organ failure, brain damage, and death.

Padilla suggests before taking off check the seat’s buckles or anything with metal to make sure the surface won’t burn your child’s skin. Also, wrap a frozen water bottle or gel packs in a towel and place them in the car seat to keep kids cool. And have plenty of water or drinks like watered-down Gatorade on hand during car trips to keep your little one hydrated.

Kids and Cars reports the last death involving a child and a hot car in Kern County occurred in 2014.

Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
