Islands Sounder
Court orders county to place Charter Review Commission propositions on ballot
Island County Superior Court Judge Christon C. Skinner ordered San Juan County, the San Juan County Council and the San Juan County Auditor to place four propositions submitted by the Charter Review Commission on the November 2022 ballot. The county, council and auditor Milene Henley were sued by CRC Commissioners...
Islands Sounder
San Juan County announces beginning of road striping
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road striping schedule beginning on Monday, August 22nd and lasting approximately several weeks. Pavement markings, including centerlines, shoulder markings, arrows, and more, are critical features of any safe and effective roadway, and it takes routine maintenance to ensure that these markings are clear, visible, and accurate. Find 2022 Road Striping Maps here: https://www.sanjuanco.com/1356/Map-Gallery.
Islands Sounder
Pickleball tournament raises $5,600 for Family Resource Center and scholarships
Submitted by Orcas Island Pickleball. The Orcas Island Rotary Club’s Pickleball Tournament hosted more than 30 teams in a full weekend of friendly competition August 6 – 7 at Buck Park. While there were some clear winners in the pickleball brackets, the big winners were the Family Resource Center, who will receive half of the donations – and islanders seeking an education in the trades with the Rotary scholarship fund receiving the other half of the $5,600 raised.
Islands Sounder
The wonder of the fair |Photos
The last time I wandered wistfully through the homemade jam aisle of the fair was in 2019. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the San Juan County Fair returned last week, and I was as enthralled as ever. In the preservation and vegetable section, I was in awe of the oversized onions...
Islands Sounder
Summer Concert Series Finale: Rise UP! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway
Submitted by Orcas Center. Don’t throw away your shot to see Rise Up! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series presented by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner, and San Juan County. Rise Up! is an...
