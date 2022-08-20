Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
850wftl.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested for abusing puppies
AVENTURA, FL– — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught abusing two puppies in a Walgreens parking lot. The incident was reported Saturday on Aventura Boulevard. A responding police officer reported that he heard the sound of puppies wailing as he entered the parking lot.
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
Florida firefighter fired for making anti-police comments after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) - — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments that he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer, were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the...
NBC Miami
FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
Assistant Miami police chief deeply affected by loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: "Just a kind soul"
MIAMI – Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar is deeply affected by the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.Aguilar said Perez was his boss and good friend when they worked together. Numerous agencies, including Miami, Miami-Dade Police and FDLE were part of the honor guard procession remembering Perez.Aguilar was humbled by the procession, which saw Perez's body moved from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office."This tribute given to him today and in approaching days that come forward with the funeral services just serve as a reminder to his family and broader law enforcement family that...
Click10.com
Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
Reactions to Firefighter's Anti-Cop Texts Show Disillusionment With Police
""Who cares? Another dead cop," the now-terminated firefighter said in a text. "They didn't give an [expletive] when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside."
Click10.com
Former Miami firefighter apologizes for rant in response to fallen detective
MIAMI – The former Miami firefighter who was terminated over a rant that offended the local law enforcement community at a time of grief released a public apology on Friday evening saying he wished he could take his words back. Kevin Newcomb, then a Miami firefighter, used a WhatsApp...
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
NBC Miami
Families Remember Victims of Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway That Killed 5
Family members of some of the five people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend are speaking out as the investigation into the incident continued. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
