Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fake Conservative Brendon Leslie Being Sued for Fraud

Fake “Conservative” political commentator Brendon Leslie is being sued for Pump and Dump crypto fraud. Leslie has latched on to Alfie Oakes, using Oake’s affiliation to get a recent interview with Governor DeSantis. Leslie recently launched his own political newsletter, Florida’s voice, pretending to be a Conservative, using the web page newsletter to defend RINO Establishment Republicans. Everything about Leslie is a fraud, so it is no surprise Leslie is being sued in Federal Court for Fraud.
