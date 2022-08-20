Read full article on original website
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Candidate Kevin Karnes harms a client and breaks the law doing it!
A client of the Clerk of courts talked to Karnes because this person is in the Address Confidentiality Program (FS 741.401-409 and .465) for high lethality risk. And needed to make sure that their name is confidential because if the attacker knows that an address may be discoverable, the client may be in grave danger.
Fake Conservative Brendon Leslie Being Sued for Fraud
Fake “Conservative” political commentator Brendon Leslie is being sued for Pump and Dump crypto fraud. Leslie has latched on to Alfie Oakes, using Oake’s affiliation to get a recent interview with Governor DeSantis. Leslie recently launched his own political newsletter, Florida’s voice, pretending to be a Conservative, using the web page newsletter to defend RINO Establishment Republicans. Everything about Leslie is a fraud, so it is no surprise Leslie is being sued in Federal Court for Fraud.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
Citing personal matters, FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Sam Fisher gets money from a Democrat BIG Labor PAC
Sam Fisher accepted $1,000.00 from the 78 Political Committee. The 78 Political Committee contributed over 100K to the Florida Democrat Party, over 8K to the Lee County Democrat Party, and 4K to Charlie Crist. The 78 Political Committee also contributed to Cape Coral Democrats Jessica Cosden & Marni Sawicki. The...
Did you know that July 30, 2022 is designated as “The World Day against Trafficking in Persons”?. In a resolution proclaimed by the United Nations, The World Day against Trafficking in Persons is now a yearly day to recognize men, women and children that are trafficked around the world.
Did a candidate get the munchies?
Is Tiffany Esposito Pregnant? Did she get the munchies and need some hot wings from Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Ft Myers? $159.16 See the report below ….. she uses campaigns funds for hot wings ……… This restaurant is not even in the district.
Congressman Charlie Crist coming to Ft Myers
Congressman Charlie Crist will be at the Democratic Women’s Club meeting this Saturday 8/13 @10:30 at the Quality of Life Center in Fort Myers. Crist also plans to pop into several early voting polling sites in Lee County.
Is She Pregnant?
Is Tiffany Esposito Pregnant? If she is when is it due? If she gets elected will she miss votes because of this? Will she be able to represent the District in Tallahassee? If she is pregnant shouldn’t that come first in her life?
