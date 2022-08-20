ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Suspicious fire damages Lumber River United Way office

A suspicious fire Saturday night has forced the Lumber River United Way to relocate its operations. At 4:05 on Saturday night, the Lumberton Fire Department arrived at the Unlimited Taxes & More building at 325 East 4th St. The fire was soon under control, yet the firefighters noticed further unnerving details.
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
NYSP: 2 dead following crash on I-90 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — New York State Police say two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-90. Investigators say the crash happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the Slusser Road overpass in the town of Pembroke. According to state troopers, Thomas Cartmel, 64, of Crossville, Alabama, and...
FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods

A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction Notice

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., August 31, 2022 to keep property from auction.
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
