ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Police#Hot Cars#Bus Driver#Picayune#Wlox Gray News#First Step Learning Lab
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case

On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Picayune Item

Bus driver arrested for child deprivation

A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were called...
PICAYUNE, MS
cenlanow.com

Slidell PD: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday. The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus. SPD...
SLIDELL, LA
WLBT

Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
MARION COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WLOX

Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy