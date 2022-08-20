ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepzibah, WV

WVNews

Nelson Jay Fogg

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Emma Romano

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School graduate Emma Romano, a freshman at the Universit…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Robert Lee Davis

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
SALEM, WV
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Hepzibah, WV
#W Va#Wv News
WVNews

Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role

Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

State's vision of aviation development is soaring to new levels

For being a small, mountainous, rural state, West Virginia's aerospace industry is booming, thanks to a combination of vision, hard work and support from our federal lawmakers who continue to help the flow of federal grants to job-developing projects. One only has to look at North Central West Virginia...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Starting QB still in flux

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors

After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph's on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women's soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU

Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wyatt Milum makes a move to left tackle

Wyatt Milum was one of the top true freshmen offensive linemen in the country in 2021, earning first-year All-America honors from multiple media outlets. Adapting quite well to the college game in his first season, he was one of the few first-year linemen in the nation to earn extensive playing time in 2021, moving in at the right tackle spot to start eight games and put a hammerlock on the starting position. He performed so well, in fact, that he might have played himself out of a position.
WYATT, WV

