CNET
3-Motor Lucid Air Sapphire Super-Sports EV Debuts With Over 1,200 HP
California-based electric automaker Lucid announced a new three-motor variant of its flagship Lucid Air luxury sedan today. The Lucid Air Sapphire is the first model in Lucid's new Sapphire performance sub-brand and is said to boast over 1,200 horsepower, which makes it the most powerful production sedan in the world.
CNET
$2M Coachbuilt Mulliner Batur Previews Bentley's EV Design Future
Bentley's first fully electric car is due in 2025, and it will usher in a totally new design language for the storied British automaker. But to tide its most important customers over until then, Bentley has unveiled the new Mulliner Batur, a coachbuilt coupe that previews what to expect from the brand's future EV designs.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CNET
First Look With the New, Unveiled DeLorean Alpha5
The DeLorean is back from the future but also from the past, in the brand's first true relaunch since its heady, infamous days in the early 1980s. After getting a close look at a prototype of the new Alpha5, I think it has a chance of standing out from a crowd of high-end electric GT's that is gunning for Tesla's domination of luxury car sales. Here's what intrigued and surprised me about this vehicle.
DeLorean is back with its first prototype in 40 years
Legendary and long-defunct automaker DeLorean comes back with its all-electric prototype Alpha5. The newly-revived brand says it plans to put a version of the Alpha5 into production.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Top Speed
The Mansory Algorithmic Fade is the Most Flamboyant and Brutal AMG G63 Ever
This is not the first time Mansory has impressed us with a unique Mercedes-AMG G63. At the beginning of 2022, it created a one-off edition for a customer in UAE that opted for the same "Algorithmic Fade" painting process. Its new creation is also specially developed on request for a special client, and it is impressive both on the outside and on the inside, but mostly under the hood.
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
CNET
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Is a $5M Send-Off for the Best Engine Ever Made
First introduced in concept form in 2000, Bugatti's W16 engine entered production in the Veyron hypercar in 2005, changing the landscape of performance as we know it forever. Essentially two narrow-angle V8s stuck together, the Veyron's 8.0-liter W16 had four turbochargers and put out 987 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel it to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a record-breaking, insane top speed of 253 mph. Output was then boosted to 1,185 hp for the Veyron Super Sport, which hit nearly 268 mph in 2010, breaking the top speed record yet again.
CNET
2024 Acura ZDX Will Be the Brand's First EV
Acura confirmed its first EV, set to launch in 2024, will be called ZDX. A higher-performance ZDX Type S is coming, too. The ZDX will ride on the same electric architecture as the Honda Prologue, which is being co-developed with General Motors. Acura will launch vehicles on its own EV...
CNET
We Can't Wait For These Upcoming Phones: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 and More
2022 has already provided a wealth of amazing phones, from the superb Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and some excellent devices with more affordable prices like the Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6A. Yep, Google's really been knocking it out of the park with its phones this year.
Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions
BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sportscar brand Porsche expects to produce as many units of its Macan model in the electric version as the original with combustion engine, production chief Albrecht Reimold told magazine Automobilwoche.
CNET
House of the Dragon: How to Adjust Your TV for the Best Picture
Calling all Game of Thrones fans who plan to watch House of The Dragon premiere this weekend on HBO: Your TV might benefit from a tune-up. The massively anticipated prequel streams tonight, Sunday, Aug. 21 in glorious 4K HDR, and if the superb-looking later seasons of GoT are any indication, it will be visually stunning. And dark, in more ways than one.
Comments / 1