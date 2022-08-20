ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

INeedJustice ASAP
2d ago

How can anyone give info with no details released. My prayers and condolences to her family/ friends and community 🙏

Judy Mercado
3d ago

My deepest condolences to her family and friends May she R.I.P.🙏❤

30-year-old Buffalo woman dead after Berkshire Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson. The Queen City woman was dead...
Buffalo Police: 46-year-old man killed in Butler Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot in the first block of Butler Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
