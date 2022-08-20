Read full article on original website
INeedJustice ASAP
2d ago
How can anyone give info with no details released. My prayers and condolences to her family/ friends and community 🙏
Reply
11
Judy Mercado
3d ago
My deepest condolences to her family and friends May she R.I.P.🙏❤
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
WIVB
30-year-old Buffalo woman dead after Berkshire Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson. The Queen City woman was dead...
Buffalo Police: 30-year-old woman shot, killed on Berkshire Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning on Berkshire Avenue. Around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, detectives discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot.
Buffalo Police: 46-year-old man killed in Butler Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot in the first block of Butler Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.
Shooting on Butler Avenue leaves one man dead
A fatal shooting near the first block of Butler Avenue in Buffalo has left one 46-year-old man dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting on Berkshire Avenue
Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot on the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say it was a "marijuana deal gone bad" that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of arson in connection to fire at Days Inn hotel
The fire occurred on November 7, 2020 at the Days Inn hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
DA, BPD commissioner speak out as bail is set for teen charged in connection with weekend homicide
It was during a press conference he was participating in when Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia learned from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn that bail was set for a 14-year old charged in connection with a weekend homicide.
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Sheriff: Woman accused of driving drunk with 4 kids in truck
A Cheektowaga woman is facing a number of charges.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
Identity confirmed in Elmer Avenue shooting death of 16-year-old girl
The victim in an Elmer Avenue fatal shooting has been confirmed to be 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a teenager who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route. The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs. As of Monday morning,...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 10