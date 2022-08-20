ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending toward average for this time of year

Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas. We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs

During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Track#Thunderstorms
KSNT News

KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
AUGUSTA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Some things just sound All-American, whether they are or not. Take the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. This cornucopia of food was once commonplace, here in the land of plenty. That's less true today. And maybe that's why Commentator Rex Buchanan swells with excitement whenever he encounters such a large and varied display of food.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
adastraradio.com

KCC Approves Settlement for Kansas Gas to Recover Winter Storm Costs

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WICHITA, KS
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy