KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Typical August week, rain returns for the weekend
Get ready for a seasonal week with temperatures in the low to mid-90s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure is building out to our west and will be our primary weather influence through the workweek. Temperatures today will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with blue skies dotted...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out and warming up as the weekend comes to a close
As the cold front that brought us yesterday’s shower continues to track south, rain chances will start to move out of the forecast along with it. This is causing storms to fire up in Southeast Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening. A few spotty storms will stick around...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending toward average for this time of year
Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas. We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs
During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
Kansas law enforcement increase presence for Labor Day travel
GALENA, Ks. — Law enforcement is ramping up its presence across the state of Kansas. It’s part of the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign. It got underway this weekend and continues through September 7th. The campaign is meant to help remove impaired and reckless drivers from the road since traffic is expected to […]
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
KAKE TV
Robots roaming Kansas fields, part of farmer's larger mission for chemical-free farming
A Kansas farmer is using robots to help weed and mow crop fields in an effort to eliminate chemicals from farming. Clint Brauer, the founder of Greenfield Robotics, created the robots with help from engineers. They weed and mow crop rows. “When their crop comes up, they normally have to...
Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
Kansas Public Radio
Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
Some things just sound All-American, whether they are or not. Take the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. This cornucopia of food was once commonplace, here in the land of plenty. That's less true today. And maybe that's why Commentator Rex Buchanan swells with excitement whenever he encounters such a large and varied display of food.
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
adastraradio.com
KCC Approves Settlement for Kansas Gas to Recover Winter Storm Costs
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
KVOE
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
