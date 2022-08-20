ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach residents reduced their water use by 14% in July

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Long Beach residents and businesses this summer came close to meeting the state’s goal of reducing water use of 15% have during California’s driest year on record .

In July, Long Beach reduced its water use by 14% compared to 2020, the year against which current water conservation data are measured as it was the first year of the states current ongoing drought, following a three-month trend of water use reductions this summer. Residents saved 4% and 11% in May and June, respectively.

The city’s numbers are better than the state as a whole, which saw a 3% reduction in May and an 8% reduction in June. The state has not yet released its water use data for July.

“Long Beach has always been a leader in water conservation and our residents and businesses have always stepped up and done everything they can to make sure that we conserve water,” said Lauren Gold, spokesperson for the Long Beach Water Department.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May 2022 call to water agencies across the state to take more aggressive actions in communicating the drought emergency and pushing water conservation efforts to their residents, the department entered Stage 2 of its water shortage plan and limited outdoor watering to two days per week.

Additionally, the department credits some of the city’s water conservation to the wide array of programs they have available to assist residents in using their water efficiently, whether through installing drought tolerant plants in their yards or switching to efficient appliances.

Each year about 150 customers complete Lawn To Garden projects, resulting in the replacement of approximately 150,000 square feet of turf to drought tolerant plants, said Gold.

The Native Plant Parkway Program, which is newer, has had 96 completed projects so far, increasing water conservation through installing California-native plants that hold up well in the state’s dry climate, she said. There have also been 17 projects completed through the Direct Install Garden Pilot Program, which provided free installation of drought-tolerant gardens for households and over 1,000 apartments have been retrofitted with new water efficient appliances like washers, toilets, and shower heads for free through the Direct Installation for Multi-Family Efficiency Program.

Both programs are gearing up to accept applications again soon, said Gold.

“We’re really proud of the work our residents and businesses have done,” said Gold. “We hope they keep it up as we continue to face this drought going forward.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify why 2020 is used as the baseline year for water conservation data.

The post Long Beach residents reduced their water use by 14% in July appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Gold
Person
Gavin Newsom
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
LONG BEACH, CA
tornadopix.com

Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Shortage
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax

The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

California governor rejects legal drug injection sites

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. The post California governor rejects legal drug injection sites appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy