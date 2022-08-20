Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: Becoming a barber
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in pursuing a career as a barber may be like Hayden Copeland. "I decided to start my own thing, so here I am." Copeland says he decided to follow his dream years ago. He's worked as a barber in Columbus and Starkville and even cut his teammates' hair on his college soccer team.
wtva.com
Oakley receives 45 years for 2019 death of child
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Joshua Oakley pleaded guilty on Sunday, Aug. 21 to the 2019 death of a 6-year-old. He received a 45-year prison sentence. Oakley was arrested and accused of abusing his girlfriend’s son, Camden Blair, in November 2019. The boy had suffered severe burns and showed signs...
thelocalvoice.net
Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting
Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch High School combined class reunion set
Graduates of Olive Branch High School from 1945-1975 are invited to a combined class reunion, set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Olive Branch Middle School, which at one time was the high school. The middle school address is 6530 Blocker Street in Olive Branch. According to organizers, the event will...
wcbi.com
Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
EXCLUSIVE: Germantown Schools Under Fire Over ‘Gender Identity Journals’
Memphis parents are furious after they say some students at Germantown Municipal Schools (GMSD) were assigned a gender identity journal. KWAM learned about the controversial assignment after a concerned parent of a 7th grade student at Riverdale K-8 School brought it to our attention Sunday. Michelle, the angry mother who’s...
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
