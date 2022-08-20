ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

KYMA News 11

Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local Yuma Union High School District teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game. Gila Ridge High School Film and Television Teacher James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher Award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program. Kuzniak was The post Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship

A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Yuma, AZ
Society
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Shipping container wall nears completion

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
CALEXICO, CA
Axios

Arizona agriculture groups pitch payment plan for water conservation

A coalition representing agricultural interests in the Yuma area are pushing a water-conservation plan in which the federal government would pay them to not use some of the Colorado River water they're entitled to. Driving the news: The ​​Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition drafted its Save the River plan in...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Names Director of Engineering

The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Calmer day to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our early rain storm this morning Yuma received 0.04 inches of rain which is more than our average for today's date of 0.01." Storm chances are trending lower for today with clearer and calmer conditions for the rest of our evening. Later tonight slightly...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville-area Solar Farm Moves Forward

EL CENTRO — The Viking Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project west of Holtville will move forward so long as the developer negotiates “fair-share cost” demands made by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. That point was made clear when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Historic Old Customs Building to Be Renovated

CALEXICO — The historic Old Customs Building, located east of the main downtown Calexico Port of Entry and built in 1933, will be renovated thanks to a $1.3 million contract awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration. The design-build contract was recently awarded to Hernandez Builders of Alpine. By...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes

CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
CALEXICO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official

The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases. "If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%. We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.
YUMA, AZ

