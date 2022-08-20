Read full article on original website
Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local Yuma Union High School District teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game. Gila Ridge High School Film and Television Teacher James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher Award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program. Kuzniak was The post Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks appeared first on KYMA.
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans
"Right Turn for Yuma Veterans" hosted their 9th Annual Bowling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Inca Lanes to help raise money for their program. The post “Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans appeared first on KYMA.
Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship
A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they will be announcing the official name for the Training Center and will introduce a virtual reality program that will simulate how to properly de-escalate a situation. The post ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator appeared first on KYMA.
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
Axios
Arizona agriculture groups pitch payment plan for water conservation
A coalition representing agricultural interests in the Yuma area are pushing a water-conservation plan in which the federal government would pay them to not use some of the Colorado River water they're entitled to. Driving the news: The Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition drafted its Save the River plan in...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Names Director of Engineering
The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
Calmer day to start the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our early rain storm this morning Yuma received 0.04 inches of rain which is more than our average for today's date of 0.01." Storm chances are trending lower for today with clearer and calmer conditions for the rest of our evening. Later tonight slightly...
Holtville-area Solar Farm Moves Forward
EL CENTRO — The Viking Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project west of Holtville will move forward so long as the developer negotiates “fair-share cost” demands made by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department. That point was made clear when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved...
Historic Old Customs Building to Be Renovated
CALEXICO — The historic Old Customs Building, located east of the main downtown Calexico Port of Entry and built in 1933, will be renovated thanks to a $1.3 million contract awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration. The design-build contract was recently awarded to Hernandez Builders of Alpine. By...
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study. In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern...
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
Yuma sees increase in domestic violence cases, says Amberly’s Place
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a monthly statistics update from Amberly's Place, Yuma saw a "significant increase" in domestic violence cases. "If you look at our numbers, child sexual abuse cases are up by 10%. We are up by 18% across the board in total victims served," said Amberly's Place.
