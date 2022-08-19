Read full article on original website
Local NAACP calls for the resignation of Lawrence County school board member
Local NAACP officials are calling for the resignation of a Lawrence County Board of Education member turned Lawrence County GOP chairman who posted an image containing Ku Klux Klan imagery.
Longtime Madison County prosecutor discusses his job, the justice system
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard has a long career as a prosecutor - he's been doing it for 34 years in Madison County alone.
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition. Scottsboro Couple Running in Same Municipal Election. Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue Looking for More …. Groundbreaking at Council Square. Huntsville City Council Candidates Campaign Spending. 79th Annual United Way of Madison County Campaign. Service dogs for...
Minor injured in Decatur shooting
The shooting happened in the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW.
79th Annual United Way of Madison County Campaign
The United Way of Madison County is preparing to kick off its 79th United Way Campaign this week. The nonprofit partners with 27 other organizations in the community with 35 programs.
Huntsville voters concerned about teacher retention, academics, discipline before election
Eddie Baker’s daughter has not started school in the Huntsville city system yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking what things will be like when she’s in the classroom. That is why he was in attendance at the Huntsville Council of PTAs and The Schools Foundation’s...
Huntsville City Council Candidates Campaign Spending
Tuesday is election day in Huntsville, with three school board races and two city council races on the ballot. Here's a look at how much the candidates are spending.
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
Morgan Co. Jail Lieutenant talks about attempted escapes, contraband
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - At the end of July, two men facing capital murder charges tried to break out of the Morgan County Jail. Two weeks later, two other men, in on less serious charges, were caught trying to escape using a rope made of bedsheets. Morgan County Jail Lieutenant...
Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation
Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
2 injured after ‘neighbor dispute’ turned violent in Madison
Madison Police Department responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.
NAACP calls for resignation of GOP chairman over racist social media post
The NAACP is officially asking for resignation of the chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The Lawrence County Republican party used a picture on its Facebook page that includes imagery of the Ku Klux Klan. The local NAACP scheduled a press conference today to ask that chairman Shanon Terry resign over the racist post.
Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State
MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire
WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
Man charged with murder after Madison shooting
A man is in custody after a 'neighbor dispute' turned fatal on Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
Groundbreaking on Councill Square Apartments
The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown. A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the beginning of phase one of a 336-unit apartment building project.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
