Lawrence County, AL

WHNT-TV

Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting

Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition. Scottsboro Couple Running in Same Municipal Election. Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue Looking for More …. Groundbreaking at Council Square. Huntsville City Council Candidates Campaign Spending. 79th Annual United Way of Madison County Campaign. Service dogs for...
Madison, AL
#Road Work #Moon Landing #Bus Driver #Blitz #Lawrence County Board #Education
WAFF

Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
WAFF

Morgan Co. Jail Lieutenant talks about attempted escapes, contraband

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - At the end of July, two men facing capital murder charges tried to break out of the Morgan County Jail. Two weeks later, two other men, in on less serious charges, were caught trying to escape using a rope made of bedsheets. Morgan County Jail Lieutenant...
WAAY-TV

Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation

Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
CBS 42

One arrested after vandalizing Winfield Church, setting room on fire

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made after the Winfield City Family Church was broken into and vandalized Sunday morning. According to Winfield Police Department, the destruction of the church was ‘extensive.’ One room of the church was set on fire but didn’t cause a lot of damage. Stay with CBS 42 as […]
WAFF

Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
WHNT-TV

Groundbreaking on Councill Square Apartments

The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown. A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the beginning of phase one of a 336-unit apartment building project.
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...

