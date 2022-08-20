At the start of the year the republican national campaign committee has 179 million dollars on hand. Today, it's floundering, almost broke. They are pulling ads off TV. Where'd the money go? Ask Sent. Rick Scott, the Chairman.
WRONG!! He is trying to MINIMIZE his Total Lack of Leadership and his INEPT handling of the GOP Senatorial Election Committee!!
Trump's Lemming-aid.....Why are Republicans that voted against President Biden's Infrastructure bill now, taking credit? Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) last year left little doubt why she was voting against a $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, calling it nothing more than a “socialist plan full of crushing taxes and radical spending.” Yet, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Wednesday that very same infrastructure bill would be funding a $403-million flood control project in her district in the Fort Worth area, Granger wasted no time in hailing the effort. “This is a great day for Fort Worth,” she said in a statement. She did not mention where the Army Corps was getting the money but thanked the agency for its “hard work and tireless commitment” to making her community safer. Granger is not the only Republican cheering on projects generated by a bill that she voted to kill.
Related
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
RELATED PEOPLE
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Liz Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for attacking the January 6 hearings after admitting he has not watched the proceedings
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 280