Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO