San Luis Obispo County, CA

Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations

A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach

A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
