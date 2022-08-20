Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
California man behind 1976 kidnapping of 26 children and bus driver will be released on parole
A parole board affirmed Tuesday that Frederick Woods, one of three men convicted of kidnapping a school bus full of 26 children and their driver in the Central California city of Chowchilla in 1976, will be released, according to officials. Woods, 70, was first found suitable for parole in a...
Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related
An adult man was found dead on an Atascadero street early Monday morning, and police said that the death appeared to be medically related. The post Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero
Cause of death reportedly appears to be medically related. – This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
syvnews.com
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
New dog rescue opens in North County
Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys
Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation
The man’s body was discovered at 5:34 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Road reopens following Atascadero death investigation
A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles
Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items. Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.
This SLO County home used to be a church. Now, it’s a vacation getaway on Airbnb
Church Huis opened its doors this summer after being converted from an abandoned church.
Atascadero house fire under investigation
Seven local agencies responded to the residential fire Saturday afternoon.
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Northern Chumash celebrate as pieces of Morro Rock are ‘reunified’ with sacred landmark
“Lisamu’ is finally coming home,” said a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers colonel.
calcoastnews.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Big rig collision stops traffic on Hwy 101 northbound in Gaviota
Traffic is stopped northbound on Highway 101 in Gaviota just south of Mariposa Reina following a collision with two big rigs.
sjvsun.com
“Fantasy and fairy dust”: Newsom goes nuclear on Dem plan to shut Diablo Canyon
The late-inning push to keep California’s last-operating nuclear power plant, San Luis Obispo County-based Diablo Canyon, is serving as a wedge between Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats. Newsom, who has set aggressive clean energy targets and has sought to wipe out domestic oil production in the Golden State...
