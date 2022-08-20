Read full article on original website
Man found dead near Atascadero intersection, death most likely medically related
An adult man was found dead on an Atascadero street early Monday morning, and police said that the death appeared to be medically related.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
Deceased male found near intersection in Atascadero
This morning, at approximately 5:34 a.m., crews from Atascadero Police and Fire responded to the area of Capistrano Avenue and Country Club Drive in Atascadero regarding an adult male that was down near the intersection. Officers arrived and located a...
New dog rescue opens in North County
A new dog rescue, Novy's Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy's Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization's mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
calcoasttimes.com
Fire scorches Grover Beach apartment
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages Atascadero home, arson suspected
The San Luis Obispo Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that damaged a home in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire that started in the backyard and then moved into a home at 4870 Miramon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the yard engulfed in flames that were moving through the entire structure.
Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation
The man’s body was discovered at 5:34 Monday morning.
Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles
Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items. Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.
UPDATE: Road reopens following Atascadero death investigation
A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor's Note: The following series, "Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea," to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin's memoir, "Life On The Mississippi, 1969," is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Northern Chumash celebrate as pieces of Morro Rock are ‘reunified’ with sacred landmark
“Lisamu’ is finally coming home,” said a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers colonel.
sjvsun.com
“Fantasy and fairy dust”: Newsom goes nuclear on Dem plan to shut Diablo Canyon
The late-inning push to keep California's last-operating nuclear power plant, San Luis Obispo County-based Diablo Canyon, is serving as a wedge between Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats. Newsom, who has set aggressive clean energy targets and has sought to wipe out domestic oil production in the Golden State...
Big rig collision stops traffic on Hwy 101 northbound in Gaviota
Traffic is stopped northbound on Highway 101 in Gaviota just south of Mariposa Reina following a collision with two big rigs.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles
Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family. Owners and...
Thousands of fish pushed ashore by pelicans near Cayucos Pier
Thousands of fish lined the shores of the beach below the Cayucos Pier on Wednesday. Local photographer Danna Dykstra-Coy snapped several shots of the wildlife in action.
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
‘American Idol’ producers selling SLO County winery for $22 million. See the stunning photos
A listing agent described the 159-acre property, which includes two Tuscan-style villas and a pool, as “the crown jewel of the Central Coast.”
