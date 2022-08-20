ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Lompoc Record

Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations

A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Fire scorches Grover Beach apartment

A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages Atascadero home, arson suspected

The San Luis Obispo Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that damaged a home in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire that started in the backyard and then moved into a home at 4870 Miramon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the yard engulfed in flames that were moving through the entire structure.
ATASCADERO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA

