Kids Day at Des Moines Beach Park will be this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m.. The City of Des Moines Arts Commission and Human Services are partnering with the Des Moines Library to present a Kids Show and Community Engagement Resource Day on Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Beach Park Promontory.

DES MOINES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO