Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Controversial video shows 2 men catch shark at Florida beach, then stab it in the head -- it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. The video shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach,...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Boat being refueled explodes at Florida marina
A boat that was being refueled at a marina near Daytona Beach exploded on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, sending debris into the air. One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and three others were hurt, but declined to go to the hospital, according to officials.
WESH
Officials: More than 700 jellyfish stings at Volusia beaches in 5 days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say hundreds of people have reported jellyfish stings at Volusia County beaches this past week. Over the weekend, 367 stings were reported. Adding in the previous sting numbers, that brings the total to 727 stings in five days. Officials say lifeguards went through a...
fox35orlando.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches? Strong wind, ocean currents to blame
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday. The beach patrol says this problem is tied to the weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina
Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
fox35orlando.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?
A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panleukopenia: Animal shelter suspends cat adoptions due to infectious virus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Animal Shelter is temporarily suspending its cat services after a litter of kittens tested positive for an infectious virus. Shelter officials said the kittens, which were surrendered to the facility, tested positive for panleukopenia, which is caused by the feline parvovirus. >>> STREAM...
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
fox13news.com
Video: Fleeing Florida man hiding in swamp arrested by deputies on airboat following chase
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies plucked a Gainesville man out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide in a pond. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Florida as Mom Dies After She Was Struck by Lightning in Winter Springs
Local officials delivered a sad announcement in the state of Florida, saying that a mom was killed on Thursday, August 18, after she was hit by lightning near a park. Her kid was also hospitalized because of the lightning strike, but the current condition of the child is not clear at the moment, according to CBS News.
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
wbtw.com
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity-theft plot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high schooler and his mother have been arrested in an identity-theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities. The 14-year-old boy and his mother stole personal and financial information belonging to 17 people, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said. The...
NBC Miami
Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night
Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
Comments / 5