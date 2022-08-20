ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Boat being refueled explodes at Florida marina

A boat that was being refueled at a marina near Daytona Beach exploded on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, sending debris into the air. One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and three others were hurt, but declined to go to the hospital, according to officials.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?

A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
MIMS, FL
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours. Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.
ORLANDO, FL

