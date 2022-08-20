ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Racial Incidents Alert system to be discussed following vandalisms at church

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Kingdom Celebration Center, a non-denominational church in Gambrills, has been a recent target of two vandalism incidents with racist graffiti.

On Monday, the Caucus of African American Leaders will launch the first ever Racial Incidents Alert system in the nation.

The alert will be named after Emmett Till, a Mississippi teenager who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955, for allegedly whistling at a white woman. His death was the catalyst for the modern-day Civil Rights movement.

Apostle Antonio Palmer, president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County and senior pastor of the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, will join representatives from the CAAL, NAACP, CAST, ACLU, Connecting the Dots, United Black Clergy, and National Coalition of 100 Women Monday to discuss the new alert system, which will be designed to keep the community safe from racial attacks.

“We welcome anything that will ensure the safety of our community,” Apostle Palmer said.. “We believe the Emmett Till project has the potential to save lives.”

