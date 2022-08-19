Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
KSBW.com
Salinas Union High School District job fair happening this weekend
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Union High School District will host a job fair Saturday, August 20. The fair will take place the District Office, located at 431 West Alisal Street in Salinas, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The district is hiring for teaching roles that span all disciplines...
benitolink.com
Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District
The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County Dance Theatre announces ‘Nutcracker’ lead
SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Dance Theatre (MCDT) along with Monterey County Dance Foundation have announced the young lady who will dance the lead role in the 2022 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet.”. Kali Jimenez of Soledad will play Clara in the upcoming show, scheduled for the second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Upgrades to Gonzales Spartans stadium, fields taking place
GONZALES — A lot of digging, dragging and painting has been going on this summer at Gonzales High School and will continue through the year, beginning with the installation of a new digital scoreboard at the Dick Force Stadium, upgrades to the softball and baseball fields and other renovations, including fresh paint and new plants around the school.
KSBW.com
Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ; Kyla Oberman and Nick Chappell Comment
WATSONVILLE, CA - The California Giant Foundation’s Skirt Steak BBQ is one event I hear talk of all year long, so I was eager to learn how this year’s celebration shook out. California Giant Berry Farms’ 501(c)3 non-profit raised over $22,000 for local non-profits, and nearly 1,100 community members were served in the process.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
KSBW.com
Concours D'Lemons celebrates oddball cars in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A car week event that embodies the saying, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," took over the lawn at Seaside City Hall on Saturday. The 13th annual Concours D'Lemons car show is a celebration of the oddball, mundane, and well-loved jalopies of the automotive world.
Victims of Watsonville mid-air plane collision identified
Three people who were killed after their planes collided mid-air above Watsonville Municipal Airport last week were identified by a sheriff's coroner on Monday.
KSBW.com
'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz
It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot for Gonzales election is Tuesday
GONZALES — Tuesday, Aug. 23, is the last day to request a ballot to be mailed for the Gonzales Special Tax Measure Election. After this date, voters may still request a ballot by visiting the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place, in Salinas until 8 p.m. on Aug. 30, or the Gonzales Council Chambers, 117 Fourth St., in Gonzales, available Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Popular Açaí Bowl Chain Coming Up in Four Brand New Locations
Palmetto Superfoods is rapidly expanding across the Bay Area.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
Comments / 0