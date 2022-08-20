Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
DA, BPD commissioner speak out as bail is set for teen charged in connection with weekend homicide
It was during a press conference he was participating in when Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia learned from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn that bail was set for a 14-year old charged in connection with a weekend homicide.
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
Sheriff: Woman accused of driving drunk with 4 kids in truck
A Cheektowaga woman is facing a number of charges.
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of arson in connection to fire at Days Inn hotel
The fire occurred on November 7, 2020 at the Days Inn hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
longisland.com
Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In String Of Credit Union Robberies
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Ronald Morris, 47, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty to aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery, and using, possessing, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
WIVB
30-year-old Buffalo woman dead after Berkshire Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson. The Queen City woman was dead...
Identity confirmed in Elmer Avenue shooting death of 16-year-old girl
The victim in an Elmer Avenue fatal shooting has been confirmed to be 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a teenager who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting on Berkshire Avenue
Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot on the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
WGRZ TV
Investigation on 16-year-old's shooting death
A Niagara Falls family is continuing to mourn the loss of their 16-year-old daughter. Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to Keiper's death.
13 WHAM
Man dies after being struck on the Inner Loop in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Inner Loop in the city of Rochester at 3:30 a.m. Troopers say the man was walking into the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was stuck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
2 killed in crash on Thruway in Genesee County
The NYS Thruway Authority says the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A in Pembroke.
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
wutv29.com
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
