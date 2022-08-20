ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

WKTV

Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
UTICA, NY
2 On Your Side

Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In String Of Credit Union Robberies

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Ronald Morris, 47, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty to aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery, and using, possessing, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

30-year-old Buffalo woman dead after Berkshire Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson. The Queen City woman was dead...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Man dies after being struck on the Inner Loop in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Inner Loop in the city of Rochester at 3:30 a.m. Troopers say the man was walking into the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was stuck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

3 teens arrested on burglary charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
GREECE, NY

