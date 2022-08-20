ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

The first week of School at Plainfield District 202 in Photos

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. More than 25,000 Plainfield District 202 students from kindergarten to high school returned to the classroom last week. Meanwhile students in Chicago are joining suburban school district this week. More...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Q985

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
vfpress.news

‘Forever Chemicals’ Found In Proviso Area Water Supply

A major investigative report published last month by the Chicago Tribune found that millions of people in Illinois have been exposed to “toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.”. Scientists call them per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Pollen count shows mold surging in Chicago

MONDAY POLLEN COUNT (8/22/2022) ALSO IN ARE THE LATEST MONDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from NWS-Chicago:. MONDAY (8/22/2022) LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…. CHICAGO SHORE……….63. CHICAGO CRIB……….72. CHICAGO BUOY……….71. WILMETTE BUOY……….70. WAUKEGAN BUOY……….66. WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….69....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center

The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Politics Local#38th Ward Ald#Italian
Chicago magazine

The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago

Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained

This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Q985

Now You Can Own A Majestic Castle in Illinois For Under $700K

If you ever wanted to live in Chicago and a castle, well this is your lucky day. This home may look grand on the outside, especially in the backyard. However, some of the comments on Facebook think is just a house wearing party hats filled with the most boring furnishings ever. It does seem like a really small space, but there are a lot of clothes, shoes, and stuff in the home it's probably somewhat bigger than what the pictures show.
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods

By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy