Irmo, SC

Irmo Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

In the early morning of August 21, 2022, a masked suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo. During an exchange with the clerk, the suspect brandished a weapon and threatened to harm the employee if they did not comply with his demands. The suspect then fled on foot with cigarettes and a large amount of currency.
IRMO, SC

