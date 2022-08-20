ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA
California State
Louisiana State
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology

CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Aug. 22, 2022

The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized for business excellence in a variety of departments at the American Hockey League’s team business meetings. More than 220 representatives from the league and its 32 member clubs gathered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to discuss best practices and innovative ideas. For a season-long #WeAre413 campaign,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes

AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

