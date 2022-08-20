Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nearly 4,000 miles into a bike ride to raise awareness of strokes, this group is closing in on its Boston finish line
Three months and nearly 4,000 miles ago, a group of cyclists set out from northwest Oregon hoping to bike to Boston and spread potentially life-saving information on strokes and related conditions along the way. This week, as their 4,300-mile journey enters its final leg, the cyclists have the finish line...
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
Greater Springfield gas falls to $3.97 but AAA eyes weather
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.97 in Greater Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of gas prices. That’s down from $4.06 a week ago and $4.37 last month. Gas was $2.98 a year ago. The record, set back in June, is $4.97.
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford signs agreement with Rentschler developers
EAST HARTFORD — The town has signed a memorandum of understanding with ND Acquisitions LLC regarding the company’s development at Rentschler Field, which will ultimately result in money for a new athletic complex and construction of a portion of the East Coast Greenway. The terms of the agreement...
Chicopee man catches record size fish in Connecticut
After an hour and a half battle with a Cobia fish off the coast of Connecticut, Chicopee resident John Bertolasio is now the new record keeper in the state for catching the saltwater fish.
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
Electrical lines cause brush fire in Turners Falls
A brush fire was caused by sparks from electrical lines on Greenfield Road Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
Springfield City Council discuss Court Square Urban Renewal amendment
The Springfield City Council discussed an amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno Monday in a public hearing.
Business Monday ETC: Aug. 22, 2022
The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized for business excellence in a variety of departments at the American Hockey League’s team business meetings. More than 220 representatives from the league and its 32 member clubs gathered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to discuss best practices and innovative ideas. For a season-long #WeAre413 campaign,...
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several brush fires in Chicopee State Park Saturday
Multiple brush fires were reported simultaneously in Chicopee State Park, requiring the Chicopee Fire Crew's assistance.
Traffic: Fuller Road in Chicopee faces lane closures
Fuller Road in Chicopee will see lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
Cancer survivors gain physical, emotional strength through Westfield Y program
WESTFIELD — When Ray Nacewicz was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his esophagus last year, he needed some help beyond just the cancer treatments. He got help from a program for cancer survivors that’s offered by the YMCA of Greater Westfield. “I had radiation treatments five days...
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
Westfield Master Plan survey seeks more responses with 195 in
WESTFIELD — As of Aug. 16, the city’s Master Plan Committee had received 195 responses to its survey of residents and stakeholders, which had launched 10 days earlier at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out Aug. 6. James Riordan of Weston & Sampson, consultant to the committee chaired by...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0