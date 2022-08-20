Effective: 2022-08-22 17:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 507 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Crooks scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Walnut Grove. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Wolf Creek, Big Bug Creek, Middlewater Creek, Ash Creek, Turkey Creek, Hassayampa River, Milk Creek and Lynx Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO