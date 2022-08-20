ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford

We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Rockford Scanner#Rockford Police#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford

At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy