Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole.
Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole. It happened just before 2 am, near 20 and the corners. Reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a pole. 1 person was reporting possible injuries. Avoid the area for a bit, or expect possible delays. that IS provided...
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened just after 4 pm inside Rock Cut State Park,. near the Peri Crest Picnic area. A vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Still developing…. that IS provided to us…. If you like...
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat. Rockford Police were called to Spin World Laundromat, at 120 S. Main Street, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man inside the business with a gun. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Requested To Scene Of Vehicle Vs House Accident
At approximately 3:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Coolidge Place in Rockford for reports a vehicle hit a house. Two ambulances were requested to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals, the extent of injuries is unknown. that IS provided to us…
Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford
At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
