Katie White
BBC

GPs to prescribe walking and cycling to improve health

Three Yorkshire cities are among 11 places where doctors are to start prescribing walking and cycling to boost mental and physical health. Bradford, Doncaster and Leeds will get a share of £12.7m earmarked for the "social prescription" pilots. The government-funded plan aims to reduce the number of GP appointments...
FITNESS
BBC

Energy crisis: UK expands gas emergency exercise ahead of winter

An emergency planning exercise has been doubled in size, as the National Grid gears up for possible gas shortages. Potential scenarios - including rationing electricity - will be wargamed over four days, rather than the usual two, as energy concerns grow. The government insists there is no risk to UK...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks

A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises

The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Skegness PC's 'risked their lives' to save woman from sea

Two police officers have been praised for their bravery after rescuing a woman from the sea in Skegness. PC's Laura Kaciulyte and Kirsty Wright were called to the Tower Esplanade just before 02:00 BST to try and find the woman. They both ran into the water and pulled her back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Listed school restoration plans backed by planners

New plans for a historic former Leicester school, designed to treat children with respiratory diseases, could soon be approved. Western Park Open Air School was built in 1928 for children with illnesses such as tuberculosis and diphtheria. It focused on moderate exercise, a nutritious diet, rest, and spending as much...
EDUCATION
BBC

British Airways to cut 10,000 Heathrow flights

British Airways will cut roughly 10,000 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport between late October and March. The move is aimed at minimising disruption over the winter and some long-haul flights will also be affected, the airline said. BA said it will also cut a dozen round-trips per day...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour

A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
U.K.
BBC

Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire

A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Actor Stephen Tompkinson due in court charged with inflicting GBH

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 56-year-old, well-known as the eponymous detective in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on 10 August. Mr Tompkinson, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, North...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance

Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, many are still wondering: where is Owami Davies?
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

India and Pakistan: Tales of partition trauma bringing families closer

Sameera Chauhan was 10 years old when she discovered that there were two Punjabs - one in India and the other in Pakistan. She was told that her grandmother grew up in the part of Punjab that went to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 - like millions of others, she fled to escape the violence that flared up after the event.
SOCIETY
BBC

Beverley: Archaeologists unearth suspected medieval pub in dig

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire say they may have stumbled on a medieval alehouse. Volunteers have spent the past three weeks searching for the remains of a village at High Hunsley, near Beverley. Assistant site director Emma Samuel said a large number of pottery beakers and jugs had...
U.K.

