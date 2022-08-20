Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
GPs to prescribe walking and cycling to improve health
Three Yorkshire cities are among 11 places where doctors are to start prescribing walking and cycling to boost mental and physical health. Bradford, Doncaster and Leeds will get a share of £12.7m earmarked for the "social prescription" pilots. The government-funded plan aims to reduce the number of GP appointments...
Energy crisis: UK expands gas emergency exercise ahead of winter
An emergency planning exercise has been doubled in size, as the National Grid gears up for possible gas shortages. Potential scenarios - including rationing electricity - will be wargamed over four days, rather than the usual two, as energy concerns grow. The government insists there is no risk to UK...
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
Skegness PC's 'risked their lives' to save woman from sea
Two police officers have been praised for their bravery after rescuing a woman from the sea in Skegness. PC's Laura Kaciulyte and Kirsty Wright were called to the Tower Esplanade just before 02:00 BST to try and find the woman. They both ran into the water and pulled her back...
Listed school restoration plans backed by planners
New plans for a historic former Leicester school, designed to treat children with respiratory diseases, could soon be approved. Western Park Open Air School was built in 1928 for children with illnesses such as tuberculosis and diphtheria. It focused on moderate exercise, a nutritious diet, rest, and spending as much...
British Airways to cut 10,000 Heathrow flights
British Airways will cut roughly 10,000 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport between late October and March. The move is aimed at minimising disruption over the winter and some long-haul flights will also be affected, the airline said. BA said it will also cut a dozen round-trips per day...
CCTV appeal after man seen filming women in Primark changing room
A CCTV image has been released after a man was seen trying to film two women using a Primark changing room. The women were left "shaken and distressed" after spotting a mobile phone appearing under the curtains of their cubicle at the store on The Moor in Sheffield, police said.
Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire
A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
Owami Davies: Met Police spoke to woman on day of missing report
Police officers had contact with a student nurse on the day she was reported missing by her family, it has emerged. Owami Davies, 24, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July and was last seen in Croydon on 7 July.
Actor Stephen Tompkinson due in court charged with inflicting GBH
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 56-year-old, well-known as the eponymous detective in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on 10 August. Mr Tompkinson, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, North...
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, many are still wondering: where is Owami Davies?
India and Pakistan: Tales of partition trauma bringing families closer
Sameera Chauhan was 10 years old when she discovered that there were two Punjabs - one in India and the other in Pakistan. She was told that her grandmother grew up in the part of Punjab that went to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 - like millions of others, she fled to escape the violence that flared up after the event.
Beverley: Archaeologists unearth suspected medieval pub in dig
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire say they may have stumbled on a medieval alehouse. Volunteers have spent the past three weeks searching for the remains of a village at High Hunsley, near Beverley. Assistant site director Emma Samuel said a large number of pottery beakers and jugs had...
