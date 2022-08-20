Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
Security Properties Completes $49.5 Million Acquisition of 168-Unit Sienna Pointe Apartment Community in Bend, Oregon
BEND, OR - Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market. Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend' seastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base...
centraloregondaily.com
Colorful quilts decorate Pioneer Park at annual quilt show
Quilts of all patterns and colors were on display Saturday. The Mount Bachelor Quilters’ Guild held their annual quilt show at Pioneer Park in Bend. The public got a chance to view the stitched works of art hanging around the park. A special quilt was made just for the...
Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Culver Crawdad Festival returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. It's a family-friendly event that is back and better than ever. The post Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Street Dog Hero hosts wellness and vaccine clinic for 86 animals in Warm Springs
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based animal welfare nonprofit, teamed up with Central Oregon veterinarians Dr. Cierra Buer and Dr. Tabitha Johnson, as well as Fences For Fido, Warm Springs Fire and Safety, and volunteers from all over Oregon to host a wellness and vaccine clinic in Warm Springs on Saturday, August 13th.
KTVZ
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena
In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen
A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond
Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Al Moody Park in northeast Bend for the two 18-year-olds found slain at a southwest Bend home last week. The post Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice
Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Candlelight vigil held for two homicide victims
The community gathered in grief on Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held for Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, the two teens who lost their lives last week. Mourners gathered in Al Moody Park on Sunday evening to share their memories of the two teens. “I miss being around her energy....
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
mycentraloregon.com
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody
A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
centraloregondaily.com
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
