Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole.
It happened just before 2 am, near 20 and the corners. Reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a pole. 1 person was reporting possible injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Requested To Scene Of Vehicle Vs House Accident
At approximately 3:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Coolidge Place in Rockford for reports a vehicle hit a house. Two ambulances were requested to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals, the extent of injuries is unknown.
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened just after 4 pm inside Rock Cut State Park, near the Peri Crest Picnic area. A vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…
It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed.
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Street Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford
At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community's help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults.
Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90
At approximately 1:35 this morning emergency personnel were called to I-90, just east of Mill Road for reports of a auto accident. The accident is being described as a one vehicle rollover that ended up about 50 yards off the roadway. Two ambulances were requested to the scene.
Victim beaten with a gun in Rockford laundromat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat. Rockford Police were called to Spin World Laundromat, at 120 S. Main Street, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man inside the business with a gun. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend
Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers met with the 34-year-old male victim.
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 2:45 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Blake Street and Dickerman Street in Rockford for a accident with injuries. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident.
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers.
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. A teenager was seriously injured.
Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
