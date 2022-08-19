ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter

By William Janes
 3 days ago

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public “minimise” pressure on A&E for the winter.

In a letter to health chiefs, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said winter planning had begun earlier than usual, “recognising pressure on the NHS is likely to be substantial, particularly in urgent and emergency care”.

Attached information to the letter asked hospitals to “implement your winter communications strategy to support the public to minimise pressures on urgent and emergency services”.

The Daily Telegraph reports a renewed “help us help you” campaign to be launched later this year is expected to urge the public to be sparing in its use of 999 and A&E services, using them only for emergencies.

Last year the NHS used TV adverts, social media posts and billboards to promote the use of NHS 111 online for urgent issues which are not-life threatening over going to A&E.

It comes as the NHS faces a troubling backlog, with the number of those who have waited for two years or more to receive treatment at around 6,700 in June after the Covid-19 pandemic caused waiting lists to mount.

Meanwhile, the NHS Confederation – a membership body for organisations that commissions and provides national health services – sent a letter to ministers on Friday, warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.

Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.

The letter from NHS England’s chief executive also said the NHS was working to reduce pressure by other means.

One goal is to increase the number of NHS 111 call handlers to 4,800 and the number of NHS 999 call handlers to 2,500.

It also said it would aim to increase capacity by the equivalent of at least 7,000 beds.

