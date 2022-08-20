ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Multiple students injured in Chesterfield County school bus crash: officials

By Connor Lomis
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5sLH_0hO8vG8a00

JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported in a Chesterfield County school bus crash Friday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on August 19 on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

Officials say eight students were rushed to an area hospital, and 24 were on board in total. The kids were coming from Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.

The status of those students was updated Saturday afternoon with all students having since been released from the hospital.

