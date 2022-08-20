Ty Montgomery stars as Patriots' No. 1 offense finds its stride

The first two drives for the Patriots' first-team offense looked, well, ugly, going three-and-out both times without Mac Jones completing a pass.

Apparently, all they had to do was take the cartridge out and put the Ty Montgomery version of the game in.

Montgomery had his fingerprints all over the No. 1 offense's third drive of the game, including punching in a two-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 81-yard scoring drive.

The multidimensional offensive threat had four carries for 13 yards on the drive and also had a five-yard catch out of the backfield to convert a third down.

After weeks of wondering who the third-down back on this team would be with James White now retired, it seems as if we're getting our answer. Montgomery was the last of the top three backs in the game, but he clearly made the biggest impact.