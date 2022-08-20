Watch: Mac Jones dials up deep ball to Nelson Agholor on touchdown drive

Mac Jones' first two series of the preseason were anything but crisp, missing on his first three throws -- one was a drop by DeVante Parker -- and taking a sack.

But he finally got things going in a big way on the third drive of the game, with some help from emerging receiver Nelson Agholor.

First, Jones hit Agholor on a quick seven-yard throw to move the chains on 3rd-and-5, the team's only first down to that point.

Then, after another first-down completion to Ty Montgomery on the other side of the second-quarter break, the second-year quarterback loaded up the cannon for a perfectly thrown 45-yard bomb to Agholor to help set up a two-yard Ty Montomgery touchdown run.

Watch it here: