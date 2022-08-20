ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mac Jones dials up deep ball to Nelson Agholor on touchdown drive

By Khari Thompson
Mac Jones' first two series of the preseason were anything but crisp, missing on his first three throws -- one was a drop by DeVante Parker -- and taking a sack.

But he finally got things going in a big way on the third drive of the game, with some help from emerging receiver Nelson Agholor.

First, Jones hit Agholor on a quick seven-yard throw to move the chains on 3rd-and-5, the team's only first down to that point.

Then, after another first-down completion to Ty Montgomery on the other side of the second-quarter break, the second-year quarterback loaded up the cannon for a perfectly thrown 45-yard bomb to Agholor to help set up a two-yard Ty Montomgery touchdown run.

Watch it here:

