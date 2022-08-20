Read full article on original website
WCJB
Two Dixie County Dems duking it out for District 2 BOCC nomination
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - With Primary Elections on Tuesday, two Dixie County Democrats are running against one another to take over the county’s District 2 seat. Jaffry “Big Jeff” Crawl is a retired correctional officer with roots in Dixie County. Crawl is running against Middle School teacher Robert Donet for the nomination.
alachuachronicle.com
School board candidate Daniel Fisher responds to social media attacks
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In the run-up to tomorrow’s voting, the Alachua County Democrats posted memes attacking Daniel Fisher, candidate for Alachua County School Board, on their Facebook Page. The memes attempt to smear Daniel Fisher for his association with Tim Marden, a respected Newberry City Commissioner. Fisher...
alachuachronicle.com
Micanopy receives $3 million grant for broadband
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent community development needs.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
WCJB
Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
WCJB
Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community groups are rallying against rising Gainesville Regional Utilities prices this summer. Community Leaders United says they will hold a press conference on Thursday evening outside of GRU’s downtown Gainesville building. They are calling on the public utility to lower rates. Thousands of people have...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
WCJB
Bronson officials issue boil water notice
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson city officials say residents using city water should boil it for the next few days. Officials say lightning struck the generator at the water tower causing water to drain. The State Department of Environmental Protection will test the water quality because residents also experienced low...
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 19-26, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 19-26, 2022. NW Second St.: The 1000 block of NW Second Street will be closed Aug. 22-Sept. 5 to allow for a wastewater sewer main replacement. A detour will be in place for through traffic. Business traffic for deliveries will be allowed.
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
WCJB
Gainesville group “Let’s Talk Climate” searches for ways to stop global warming
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the weather continuing to heat up outside a group of Alachua County residents joined together to create climate strategies. A group called “Let’s Talk Climate” met at the Temple Shir Shalom in Gainesville. Their goal was to learn all about the strategies people can use on a daily basis to save planet earth from extreme warming by using a climate simulator.
alachuachronicle.com
Early Voting for Primary Election Has Ended
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election has ended. On August 21 and August 22, voters will only be able to return their vote-by-mail ballot to the secure ballot intake station located at the Supervisor of Elections Office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day (August 23), the secure ballot intake station will only be available at the Supervisor of Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Supervisor of Elections Office is not a polling place on Election Day.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property. In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there. Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling
In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
