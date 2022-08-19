ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun

MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, staff announces

MADISON, Wis. — Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. In a Facebook post, zoo staff said Tai began to show signs of decreased mobility and uncharacteristically had less interest in her food. A CT scan found her bones have signs of multiple myeloma.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative underway

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Madison, WI
x1071.com

Paralyzed veteran receives chair allowing him to play adaptive sports

MADISON, Wis. — A U.S. Army veteran from Union Center got a new way to move around Tuesday. Ervin Mulkey received a new mobile chair, specially designed to help him play adaptive sports, and go hunting and fishing. The chair looks similar to a standard mobile chair, but instead of wheels, it has tank-like tracks to get through rough terrain.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: How much did you raise to help kids go back to school?

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on free school supplies to help them get ready to head back to school. News 3 Now was once again proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and many local businesses to make this year’s drive another successful one. Over the last month, we asked you to help collect any and all sorts of school supplies.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Ride Across Wisconsin cyclists wrap up trek

WATERLOO, Wis. — Avid cyclists spent the weekend traveling across the state for Ride Across Wisconsin. This year’s 235-mile route took riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee if they chose to ride for the entire two days. There was also a shorter route, a one-day 165-mile ride that ended in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Rewritten
x1071.com

Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
x1071.com

Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Bear Creek Solar Project Completed in Richland County

Thousands of homes in Richland County are about to benefit from a new project that provides them with solar power. Alliant Energy has finished construction on the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County. It’s Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm and it connects into the electrical transmission grid directly through the local substation. Alliant plans to build more than 1,000 of these projects at 12 sites across Wisconsin. Bear Creek is the first of the 12. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year. In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
x1071.com

Two People From Southwest Wisconsin Killed In Dane County Crash

Two people from Cuba City died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Dane County. According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21 year old Vickie Wendt and 23 year old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes of Cuba City both died in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Innovation Way and Reiner Road at around 8:30pm Saturday night. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday. Preliminary results confirm they died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time. The deaths remain under investigation by the City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vicerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just after 8:30 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Galena Man Arrested In Lafayette County

A man from Galena was arrested in Lafayette County Sunday. 32 year old Thomas Bartell was arrested just after midnight for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration and Tampering with an Ignition Interlock Device on County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont. Bartell was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: Why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness

Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to talk about why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness and instead should let it find you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Highway 23 Construction Project Update

An update on the Highway 23 construction project between Darlington and Mineral Point says the bridge work is complete, but road closed barricades will remain in place on each side until all paving and guardrail work is finished. The entire roadway remains closed to through traffic. It is open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Milling and asphalt paving started this past week and will continue into early and mid-September. Crews started at Crist Lane and should be paved up to Nielson Lane by the end of this week. The plan is to continue north up to Water Street in Mineral Point, then drop back and pave the section from Minerva Street in Darlington to Crist Lane. The project is anticipated to be completed by early October.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Immediately after the vehicles collided, the semi-truck veered left and crashed into the median before rolling over.
ELKHORN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy