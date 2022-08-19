Thousands of homes in Richland County are about to benefit from a new project that provides them with solar power. Alliant Energy has finished construction on the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County. It’s Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm and it connects into the electrical transmission grid directly through the local substation. Alliant plans to build more than 1,000 of these projects at 12 sites across Wisconsin. Bear Creek is the first of the 12. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year. In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO