x1071.com
Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun
MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
x1071.com
Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, staff announces
MADISON, Wis. — Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. In a Facebook post, zoo staff said Tai began to show signs of decreased mobility and uncharacteristically had less interest in her food. A CT scan found her bones have signs of multiple myeloma.
x1071.com
Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
x1071.com
Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative underway
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
x1071.com
Paralyzed veteran receives chair allowing him to play adaptive sports
MADISON, Wis. — A U.S. Army veteran from Union Center got a new way to move around Tuesday. Ervin Mulkey received a new mobile chair, specially designed to help him play adaptive sports, and go hunting and fishing. The chair looks similar to a standard mobile chair, but instead of wheels, it has tank-like tracks to get through rough terrain.
x1071.com
‘Team Hope’ annual walk and run in Madison raises awareness for Huntington’s Disease across the state
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will held the Madison Team Hope Walk and Run on Sunday morning at McKee Farms Park. “Days like today is a chance for our entire community to get together,” said Shana Verstegen. She coordinated...
x1071.com
In the 608: How much did you raise to help kids go back to school?
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on free school supplies to help them get ready to head back to school. News 3 Now was once again proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and many local businesses to make this year’s drive another successful one. Over the last month, we asked you to help collect any and all sorts of school supplies.
x1071.com
Ride Across Wisconsin cyclists wrap up trek
WATERLOO, Wis. — Avid cyclists spent the weekend traveling across the state for Ride Across Wisconsin. This year’s 235-mile route took riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee if they chose to ride for the entire two days. There was also a shorter route, a one-day 165-mile ride that ended in Waterloo.
x1071.com
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
x1071.com
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure
BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
x1071.com
Bear Creek Solar Project Completed in Richland County
Thousands of homes in Richland County are about to benefit from a new project that provides them with solar power. Alliant Energy has finished construction on the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County. It’s Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm and it connects into the electrical transmission grid directly through the local substation. Alliant plans to build more than 1,000 of these projects at 12 sites across Wisconsin. Bear Creek is the first of the 12. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year. In addition to this site producing clean solar energy to power homes and businesses, Richland County and the town of Buena Vista will receive an estimated $200,000 in combined shared revenue payments annually for the next 30 years through the state’s shared revenue program.
x1071.com
Two People From Southwest Wisconsin Killed In Dane County Crash
Two people from Cuba City died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Dane County. According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21 year old Vickie Wendt and 23 year old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes of Cuba City both died in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Innovation Way and Reiner Road at around 8:30pm Saturday night. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday. Preliminary results confirm they died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time. The deaths remain under investigation by the City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
x1071.com
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vicerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just after 8:30 p.m.
x1071.com
Galena Man Arrested In Lafayette County
A man from Galena was arrested in Lafayette County Sunday. 32 year old Thomas Bartell was arrested just after midnight for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration and Tampering with an Ignition Interlock Device on County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont. Bartell was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
x1071.com
Richland County solar project now capable of powering 13K homes per day
LONE CREEK, Wis. — Alliant Energy launched the first of 12 planned large-scale solar energy sites on Monday, which project leaders say will power thousands of homes in Wisconsin. The 50-megawatt Bear Creek Solar Project, located in Richland County just northwest of Lone Rock, is expected to bring in...
x1071.com
WATCH: Why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness
Happiness expert Dr. Christine Whelan from UW-Madison joins Live at Four to talk about why you shouldn’t try to chase happiness and instead should let it find you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Highway 23 Construction Project Update
An update on the Highway 23 construction project between Darlington and Mineral Point says the bridge work is complete, but road closed barricades will remain in place on each side until all paving and guardrail work is finished. The entire roadway remains closed to through traffic. It is open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Milling and asphalt paving started this past week and will continue into early and mid-September. Crews started at Crist Lane and should be paved up to Nielson Lane by the end of this week. The plan is to continue north up to Water Street in Mineral Point, then drop back and pave the section from Minerva Street in Darlington to Crist Lane. The project is anticipated to be completed by early October.
x1071.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Immediately after the vehicles collided, the semi-truck veered left and crashed into the median before rolling over.
