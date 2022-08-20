Madison County residents asked to conserve water during repair

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Regional Water District will be making repairs on a 24″ line on August 20.

According to the Madison County Water Facilities Board, it is a possibility customers may experience water outages during the day.

The Water Facilities Board asks customers to conserve water usage if at all possible.

