Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million
The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
Carbon dioxide shortage forces city pools to close
A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage has caused the City of San Diego to temporary close four of its community pools.
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground last week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
Street closures take effect in Chula Vista due to bayfront project
Several Chula Vista streets will be closed starting Monday as construction begins on the city’s major bayfront development.
Nationwide carbon dioxide shortage forces San Diego pool closures
SAN DIEGO — Supply chain issues made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic has created a national shortage of carbon dioxide, and it's impacting San Diego community pools. The City of San Diego is temporarily closing four of its municipal pools beginning on Aug. 22. The city said the closures are due to the shortage of carbon dioxide, which is used to help balance and maintain pH levels in the pool water.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegoville.com
SuperNatural Sandwiches Ends Run In San Diego After 10 Years In Business
After a decade bringing sea to sandwich in San Diego, Supernatural Sandwiches has ceased operations. Started in 2012 by Tony Nguyen and Anthony Tran, SuperNatural Sandwiches gained its following from its always sold-out weekly farmer's market appearances at Hillcrest's Sunday Market. With a menu centered around creative seafood sandwiches, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location in San Diego's Miramar in 2014. In 2018, the eatery aggressively expanded and entered Orange County with the opening of a stall within the 4th Street Market food hall in downtown Santa Ana and also launched Supernatural Cocina at Plaza Rio Food Garden in Tijuana. SuperNatural also formerly had a restaurant in Pacific Beach and another at the AV8 Building of luxury apartments at 2155 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.
Search launched for inmate who left San Diego reentry facility
Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in San Diego.
San Diego Named on List of Top U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
Heads up San Diego, the National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual Vector Sectors list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure from vector pests for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of...
Politics Report: State’s Top Transpo Official Says Mileage Fee Is ‘Inevitable’
Elected officials in San Diego have feuded for years now over regional planners’ proposal to charge drivers for however much they drive to fund the county’s transportation system. The state, not local electeds, will ultimately decide whether county drivers somehow pay for how much they drive – and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour
Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
What are these mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
During July, San Diego shells out nearly $500,000 for trip and fall cases
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's cracked sidewalks and pockmarked streets are putting a dent in city coffers, with the city paying $498,750 during the month of July to people who injured themselves on walkways and streets. The nearly half-of-a-million dollars in payouts went to nine individuals who suffered injuries...
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
Firefighters battle 127-acre brush fire in Pine Valley
Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday
Camp Pendleton issues noise advisory for munitions fire
SAN DIEGO — Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday. The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions...
How gas prices have changed in San Diego in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in San Diego using data from AAA.
sandiegocountynews.com
How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat
August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0