San Diego, CA

luxury-houses.net

A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million

The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Nationwide carbon dioxide shortage forces San Diego pool closures

SAN DIEGO — Supply chain issues made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic has created a national shortage of carbon dioxide, and it's impacting San Diego community pools. The City of San Diego is temporarily closing four of its municipal pools beginning on Aug. 22. The city said the closures are due to the shortage of carbon dioxide, which is used to help balance and maintain pH levels in the pool water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

SuperNatural Sandwiches Ends Run In San Diego After 10 Years In Business

After a decade bringing sea to sandwich in San Diego, Supernatural Sandwiches has ceased operations. Started in 2012 by Tony Nguyen and Anthony Tran, SuperNatural Sandwiches gained its following from its always sold-out weekly farmer's market appearances at Hillcrest's Sunday Market. With a menu centered around creative seafood sandwiches, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location in San Diego's Miramar in 2014. In 2018, the eatery aggressively expanded and entered Orange County with the opening of a stall within the 4th Street Market food hall in downtown Santa Ana and also launched Supernatural Cocina at Plaza Rio Food Garden in Tijuana. SuperNatural also formerly had a restaurant in Pacific Beach and another at the AV8 Building of luxury apartments at 2155 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

What are these mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Camp Pendleton issues noise advisory for munitions fire

SAN DIEGO — Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday. The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat

August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
