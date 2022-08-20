Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — At least five people were shot on city’s South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their...
Body recovered from Lake Michigan days after man allegedly fell off boat near Chicago’s ‘Playpen’
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday, according to Chicago police. The body was recovered in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive just after 5:00 p.m. The person’s identity has not been released. The discovery comes days after a person went...
3 hurt in Homan Square shooting
Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials. A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical...
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
2 hospitalized from smoke inhalation after Near North Side apartment fire, CFD says
CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire on the Near North Side Sunday. The fire department said a man and woman in their 30s are in serious condition from smoke inhalation. ALSO SEE: Body recovered from Lake Michigan ID’d as missing man...
Taco Bell shooting: Man shot during argument at West Rogers Park restaurant, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting at a fast food restaurant on the city’s North Side, Chicago police said. It happened around 10:13 p.m. Saturday at the Taco Bell in the West Rogers Park neighborhood’s 3500 block of West Devon Avenue near suburban Lincolnwood, police said.
Man ID’d after body recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach, medical examiner says
CHICAGO (WLS) — The body of a man pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday has been identified, according to officials. The video featured is from a previous report. Spencer Williams, 29, was identified Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner. Williams’ body was recovered in the 1000-block of North Lake...
Golden Knights parachute team practice for Chicago Air & Water Show performance
CHICAGO (WLS) — The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team is gearing up to put on quite a show this weekend at the Chicago Air and Water Show. The crew is zipped up, strapped in and ready for their final practice. “Oh my stomach is fine. It’s just my...
Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead, another wounded in Park Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with shooting two men in Park Manor back in June. Colby Aiknes, 34, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
15-month-old girl missing, last seen in Marquette Park
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl has been missing since Sunday morning and is believed to be endangered, according to Chicago police. The child, identified as London Ligon, was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park. The 15-month-old goes by the nickname...
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
8-year-old girl gets special birthday her father was saving for before he was fatally shot on CTA
CHICAGO — It was a bittersweet birthday for 8-year-old Aaliyah Moon. The young girl said the only thing missing today was her father, who she lost in a senseless shooting two weeks ago on the CTA. The video featured is from a previous report. It’s difficult to not tear...
Person killed in Blackberry Township crash ID’d: Kane County Sheriff’s Office
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — One person has died after a crash in Kane County Monday morning, sheriff’s office officials said. Deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to Keslinger Road, west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township for a crash with serious injuries. Kane County Sheriff’s Office officials...
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Several waves of showers and storms will move through the area Saturday, NWS said. A few storms could become strong or severe on Saturday afternoon and night, especially for areas south of the Interstate 80.
