Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 hurt in Homan Square shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials. A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

15-month-old girl missing, last seen in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl has been missing since Sunday morning and is believed to be endangered, according to Chicago police. The child, identified as London Ligon, was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park. The 15-month-old goes by the nickname...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL

