STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parents of Palm Beach County student-athletes raise privacy concerns
Parents of athletes in Palm Beach County public schools now have another way to turn in their paperwork after many were worried about their child's privacy.
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
TLC Little Free Pantries help feed hungry in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — You may have heard of the Little Free Library, a series of neighborhood book exchange kiosks. But what about the Little Free Pantry?. "I walked around during COVID and said there needs to be an answer [to feeding the hungry] there needs to be a better way than sitting in hotlines carrying boxes taking buses. So I took a little lesson from the little free library and said let's make a little free pantry and TLC little free pantry was born and we've been working ever since," said Summer Faerman who is the director of TLC at B'nai Torah.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Man with Asperger Syndrome missing in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Adrian Gutierrez was found safe. A man with Asperger Syndrome is missing in Palm Beach Gardens. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Adrian Gutierrez was last seen on Thursday, August 18. Adrian was last seen in a blue shirt,...
TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems
System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'His brain was Irretrievably broken:' Florida school shooter was damaged even before birth, defense attorney tells jury
His actions were indefensible. Inexcusable, his lawyer said Monday. But it’s time for a Broward jury to shift its focus, at least for a while, from the murders committed Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the flawed, broken person who committed them — confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. In an 86-minute opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill walked a ...
Palm Beach County School District: "There Are No Lockdowns"
Robocalls have been going out to parents after they received "false alerts" about schools being locked down Friday morning. A glitch in the school district's security system is being blamed.
cw34.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
Citizens Property Insurance hits 1 million policies as rates set to increase starting in fall
Florida’s insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and as of Aug. 12, it stands at 1,005,000...
NBC Miami
Middle School in Weston on Lockdown Due to Student Threat: City Officials
Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said. Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident. Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
wqcs.org
Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida
Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
fb101.com
Top Museum Restaurants in Florida
Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
wflx.com
New Keydets Hit The Grounds
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
