Madison, WI

Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
MADISON, WI
Ride Across Wisconsin cyclists wrap up trek

WATERLOO, Wis. — Avid cyclists spent the weekend traveling across the state for Ride Across Wisconsin. This year’s 235-mile route took riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee if they chose to ride for the entire two days. There was also a shorter route, a one-day 165-mile ride that ended in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, WI
In the 608: How much did you raise to help kids go back to school?

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of area kids got their hands on free school supplies to help them get ready to head back to school. News 3 Now was once again proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and many local businesses to make this year’s drive another successful one. Over the last month, we asked you to help collect any and all sorts of school supplies.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
MADISON, WI
Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
MADISON, WI
Tony Evers
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
Aerial traffic enforcement scheduled for Sauk County Monday

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — If you’re traveling on I-90/94 in Sauk County Monday, be mindful of your speed. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring traffic on the interstate from the air. Pilots will look for people who are speeding or driving aggressively. If a pilot spots a...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Galena Man Arrested In Lafayette County

A man from Galena was arrested in Lafayette County Sunday. 32 year old Thomas Bartell was arrested just after midnight for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration and Tampering with an Ignition Interlock Device on County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont. Bartell was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Football hype billows at Badgerville

MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
MADISON, WI
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
MADISON, WI
Highway 23 Construction Project Update

An update on the Highway 23 construction project between Darlington and Mineral Point says the bridge work is complete, but road closed barricades will remain in place on each side until all paving and guardrail work is finished. The entire roadway remains closed to through traffic. It is open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Milling and asphalt paving started this past week and will continue into early and mid-September. Crews started at Crist Lane and should be paved up to Nielson Lane by the end of this week. The plan is to continue north up to Water Street in Mineral Point, then drop back and pave the section from Minerva Street in Darlington to Crist Lane. The project is anticipated to be completed by early October.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 Brittingham Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who was charged in connection with a shooting at Brittingham Park in 2020 was sentenced to 15 months in prison Friday. In May, Robert Coney, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition as a felon. U.S. Department of Justice officials said Coney fired a gun during an argument with another man at Brittingham Park on May 3, 2020.
MADISON, WI
2021 Janesville police report shows falling crime rate

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Crime is occurring less and less frequently in Janesville, a 2021 report shows. The Janesville Police Department released its 2021 report Monday, detailing the work that officers did last year. Police responded to 60,425 incidents last year ranging from crashes to shootings, a 6% jump from 2020 but still well below pre-pandemic levels.
JANESVILLE, WI

