digitalspy.com
Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know
Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star's TV comeback is picked up for the new season
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's new TV show The Company You Keep has been picked up for a full series. As reported by TheWrap, ABC has ordered the show, which is an adaptation of the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, to series following a successful pilot. Crazy Rich Asians...
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they’ve experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has...
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
digitalspy.com
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit
Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
digitalspy.com
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals reasons behind break from acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her break from acting. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star decided to step away from the spotlight following the death of her co-star Robin Williams. The Jumanji actor passed away in 2014 at the age of 63. Speaking to People, Gellar said: "I...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes another shock move as Linda learns her fate
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Janine Butcher will make another shocking move next week, as Linda learns her fate over the car crash. Linda will head to court in next week's episodes, ready to face the consequences for causing the accident that nearly claimed her life earlier in the summer. Linda...
digitalspy.com
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris
Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
digitalspy.com
Glee spin-off stars allege "trauma" from show
Glee, during the height of its popularity, had a reality TV show spin-off called The Glee Project, in which hopefuls competed to have the creators write a role for them in the main show. Ten years on, three contestants who took part in the show have talked about their negative...
digitalspy.com
Buffy star reveals if he would ever return to American Horror Story
Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
digitalspy.com
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
digitalspy.com
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
digitalspy.com
Kardashians star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini in car accident
The Kardashians star Scott Disick has flipped his Lamborghini onto its side in a reported car accident. According to TMZ, the crash, which only involved Disick's car, happened on Sunday (August 21) and he sustained a minor cut to his head. The accident seemingly took place in Calabasas, Los Angeles...
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity can we see having a shock early boot this year? (Dev/Aston vibes)
Obviously this is a total guess for fun since we've seen no one dance. Other Contestant (comment below) Helen Skelton, if she is with Neil, which seems likely, I somehow can see a real shock week 4 boot. Kind of feel the whole point of a "shock boot" is that...
