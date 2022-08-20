ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

49-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: police

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2W2Q_0hO8sJg800

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police.

An unknown gunman shot the victim on 156th Street near Jackson Avenue in Woodstock around 4:14 p.m., officials said.

Emergency responders rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses saw a possible perpetrator fleeing the scene on a motorized scooter, but authorities are unsure whether the person on the scooter was the one who fired the shots.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nyc Health Hospitals#The Bronx#Violent Crime
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

14-year-old boy shot at Queens bus stop

A 14-year-old boy was injured by a shooting in Queens on Saturday, according to police. An unknown passenger in a white sedan pulled up to the boy at the bus stop on the corner of Beach 31 Street and Seagirt Boulevard.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy