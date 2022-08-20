49-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police.

An unknown gunman shot the victim on 156th Street near Jackson Avenue in Woodstock around 4:14 p.m., officials said.

Emergency responders rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses saw a possible perpetrator fleeing the scene on a motorized scooter, but authorities are unsure whether the person on the scooter was the one who fired the shots.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.